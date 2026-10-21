US envoy to present Putin with updated Ukraine peace proposal: Report

St. Petersburg meeting

White House envoy Steve Witkoff will meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in St. Petersburg on Wednesday to present an updated proposal aimed at ending the war in Ukraine, Axios reported on Tuesday citing a US official. President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner will join the meeting virtually, the news site added.

The meeting follows Witkoff's recent discussions with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as the Trump administration intensifies diplomatic efforts to secure a ceasefire. Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store confirmed that Witkoff would travel to Russia to convey ideas developed during talks with Ukrainian and Nordic leaders in Norway.

Oslo consultations

Speaking at a news conference in Oslo alongside Zelenskyy and Finnish President Alexander Stubb, Store said Witkoff would exchange views on proposals developed by European and US officials. The discussions could potentially pave the way for a meeting at the leaders' level, he noted.

Store described the talks in Norway as "good and constructive," stressing the importance of continued cooperation to advance diplomatic efforts. The Norwegian leader emphasized that sustained dialogue remains essential to ending the conflict.

Trump's assessment

President Donald Trump said Tuesday that the European Union is getting "tired of spending" money on Ukraine and urged Zelenskyy to reach a deal to end the war with Russia. Asked whether the peace process was back on track following the Oslo talks, he said: "I think what's happening is that Russia would like to get it done."

"Russia is a big machine. They just keep grinding forward," Trump said. "They have an unlimited supply of people."