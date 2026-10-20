Home
World
America
DHS pushed secret voting machine hack test after Trump return: Report

DHS pushed secret voting machine hack test after Trump return: Report

Yenişafak English AA
12:07, 20/10/2026, Tuesday
AA
GoogleSee Yeni Şafak News More Often: Click and Add to Favorites on Google!
DHS pushed secret voting machine hack test after Trump return: Report
File photo

Political appointees at the US Department of Homeland Security pressed CISA to secretly acquire a voting machine for hacking tests shortly after President Donald Trump began his second term.

Political appointees at the US Department of Homeland Security pressed the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency to secretly acquire a voting machine and attempt to hack it shortly after President Donald Trump began his second term, ProPublica reported on Monday. Two former administration officials told the outlet that CISA was to transmit its findings to the White House while concealing any discovered vulnerabilities from the equipment manufacturer, a departure from standard operating procedure.

Political interference concerns

Career staff viewed the request as a potential step toward political interference in electoral processes. One former official told the outlet that "my thought was they could keep it in their back pocket to invalidate any (election) results they don’t like." The appointees sought to withhold discovered weaknesses from the machine's manufacturer, breaking from normal protocol.

Staffing shortages block effort

CISA employees repeatedly informed political leadership that the task could not be executed, largely because specialists capable of conducting such testing had been dismissed under Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency. The appointees eventually abandoned the effort. Since Trump returned to office, more than 1,000 CISA employees have been laid off or pushed out, reducing the agency’s workforce by roughly a third.

State election offices left without support

Several state election offices reported receiving no assistance from CISA while preparing for upcoming midterm contests. "There is a difference between deprioritizing and being nonexistent," said Ryan Macias, an election security expert who has consulted for the agency. States also criticized the administration’s release of declassified 2020 election records containing sensitive information previously shared with CISA in confidence, saying the move damaged trust.

Erosion of trust

Arizona Secretary of State Adrian Fontes told acting CISA Director Nick Andersen during an August call that he no longer trusted the agency. "What they’ve done is basically cut us off and left us on our own," Fontes said. Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows described CISA’s Sept. 24 election security plan offer as coming "too little, too late." White House spokesperson Lauren Bis defended the administration, stating Trump "has done more than any other president to ensure we have free and fair elections." The president’s 2027 budget proposal seeks an additional $700 million reduction in CISA funding, which could mean 900 further job cuts.

Titles :donald trumpcisadepartment of homeland securitydhsvoting machineelection securityelon muskpropublicaadrian fontesus midterms
Page End
Yeni Şafak
TRENARFRRUUR
Turkey's Accumulation. International Media Group.

Welcome to the news source that sets Turkey's agenda! With its impartial, dynamic, and in-depth journalism, Yeni Şafak offers its readers an experience beyond current events. Get instant updates on what's happening in Turkey and worldwide, with news spanning a wide range from politics and economy to culture, arts, and sports. Access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere with its digital platforms; keep up with the agenda with Yeni Şafak!

Follow us on social media.
Download Mobile Apps

Carry the agenda in your pocket! With Yeni Şafak's mobile apps, get instant access to the latest news. A wide range of content, from politics to economy, sports to culture and arts, is at your fingertips! Easily download it on your iOS, Android, and Huawei devices to quickly access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere. Download now, don't miss out on developments around the world!

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Micro Sites
15 July

Relive the night of July 15th in every detail and witness the triumph of democracy with Yenisafak.com's July 15th microsite. Explore everything about the heroic story of July 15th through video content, exclusive interviews, and photo galleries.

Turkish Elections

On Yenisafak.com's election microsite, you'll find instant election data and detailed analyses of all elections in Turkey's political history, all in one place. Gain a comprehensive insight into Turkey's democratic process by examining election results and political developments from past to present. Be at the heart of the elections with live results and expert commentary!

Jerusalem: A City's Story

For Muslims, Jerusalem is not just a city, but a sacred heritage at the heart of Islam. Start exploring now to discover Jerusalem's unique place in the Islamic world and witness the contemporary significance of this ancient city!

Categories
Today
Türkiye
Video
Gallery
Columns
Archive Columns
WorldAfricaAmericaAsiaEuropeMiddle East
EconomyAutomotiveBusinessReal EstateTurkey EconomyWorld Economy
TechnologyGamesInternetMobileProduct NewsScienceSocial Media
LifeArchaeologyBookCinemaCulture and ArtsCurrentHealthInterviewTravelTv
SportsFootballBasketballVolleyballTennisF1CricketOlympics
Albayrak Media
CorporateContactRss

Maltepe Mah. Fetih Cad. No:6 34010 Zeytinburnu/İstanbul, Türkiyeiletisim@yenisafak.com+90 212 467 6515

Albayrak Media Sites
GztZ RaporuKetebeDerin Tarih SkyroadArkitektPost Öykü
LEGAL DISCLAIMER

The BIST name and logo are protected under a 'Protection Trademark Certificate' and cannot be used, quoted, or modified without permission. All information disclosed under the BIST name is fully copyrighted by BIST and may not be republished. Market data is provided by iDealdata Financial Technologies Inc. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

© Net Medya, All right reserved. 2026