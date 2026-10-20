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Carney vows 'all resources' for probe into fatal Canadian base fire

Carney vows 'all resources' for probe into fatal Canadian base fire

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11:57, 20/10/2026, TuesdayU: Update: 12:28, 20/10/2026, Tuesday
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Carney vows 'all resources' for probe into fatal Canadian base fire
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Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney told the House of Commons that 50 investigators are working to determine what caused a fatal fire at an Alberta military base, pledging that they will receive every resource needed after the blaze killed four soldiers and injured 39 others during weekend training exercises.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said 50 investigators are working to determine the cause of a deadly fire that swept through a military training area in Alberta province, killing four soldiers and injuring 39 others during weekend exercises at Canadian Forces Base Wainwright.

Fire jumps kilometer in high winds

The fire broke out Saturday at the base, where members of the Third Battalion, Princess Patricia's Canadian Light Infantry, were conducting live-fire exercises alongside Army Reserve personnel. Carney told the House of Commons that ferocious winds drove the blaze across the training area, with flames jumping nearly a kilometer in less than a minute to where soldiers had gathered.

"A fire was burning in the training area, driven by ferocious winds. The fire jumped nearly a kilometer, in less than a minute, to where the soldiers were gathered," Carney said. Military and civilian crews battled the inferno in what the prime minister described as "some of the worst conditions imaginable," as strong winds hampered efforts to contain the spread beyond the training zone.

Investigation pledged

The Canadian Forces National Investigation Service has taken the lead on the probe, supported by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, with 50 investigators now on the ground in Alberta. "We will ensure that they have all the resources they need to complete their work thoroughly and expeditiously," Carney told parliament, adding that the cause of the fire remains unknown.

"What we do know is that late Saturday afternoon, in the space of a few minutes, 39 soldiers were injured. Four lost their lives," he said. The facility lies approximately 200 kilometers — roughly 124 miles — southeast of Edmonton.

Tribute to fallen soldiers

Paying tribute to the victims, Carney said the soldiers "were training to defend Canada, to serve Canada. Now Canada serves them." The explosion and fire erupted late Saturday afternoon, claiming four lives and leaving dozens wounded in one of the deadliest training accidents in recent Canadian military history.

Titles :mark carneycanadian forces base wainwrightalbertaprincess patricias canadian light infantryroyal canadian mounted policecanadian forces national investigation servicehouse of commonscanada
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