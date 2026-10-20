EU construction output rises 2.6% year-on-year in August
Eurostat said construction production in the euro area rose 1.4% year-on-year in August 2026 while the broader EU recorded a 2.6% annual increase, with monthly figures showing divergent trends between declining building activity and expanding specialized construction sectors among member states.
The European Union's statistical office reported on Tuesday that construction production across the euro area increased 1.4% in August on an annual basis, while the broader EU registered a 2.6% year-on-year expansion despite ongoing weaknesses in residential and commercial building activity.
Monthly declines in building sector
Month-on-month figures revealed divergent trends across construction segments in August. Production for building construction fell 0.4% in the euro area and 1% across the EU compared to July, while civil engineering output dropped 2.1% in the currency bloc and 0.2% in the broader union, Eurostat figures showed.
Specialized construction activities provided the only monthly growth, expanding 2.5% in the euro area and 2.3% across the EU from the previous month.
Annual growth driven by specialized activities
Year-on-year comparisons highlighted the sector's reliance on specialized trades for overall growth. While specialized activities jumped 3.1% annually in the euro area, building construction declined 3.7% and civil engineering remained flat, the statistical office noted.
Wide disparities among member states
National data showed dramatic variations in construction fortunes across the continent. Hungary led monthly growth with a 14% surge, followed by Germany at 9.3% and Romania at 7.2%, while Slovenia posted the steepest decline at 5.1%, trailed by Slovakia at 4.9% and Italy at 2.9%.
Over the twelve-month period, Romania dramatically outpaced all peers with a 39% production increase, whereas France recorded the largest annual contraction at 7.8%.