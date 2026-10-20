Home
World
Europe
EU construction output rises 2.6% year-on-year in August

EU construction output rises 2.6% year-on-year in August

Yenişafak English AA
13:17, 20/10/2026, TuesdayU: Update: 13:21, 20/10/2026, Tuesday
AA
GoogleSee Yeni Şafak News More Often: Click and Add to Favorites on Google!
EU construction output rises 2.6% year-on-year in August
File Photo

Eurostat said construction production in the euro area rose 1.4% year-on-year in August 2026 while the broader EU recorded a 2.6% annual increase, with monthly figures showing divergent trends between declining building activity and expanding specialized construction sectors among member states.

The European Union's statistical office reported on Tuesday that construction production across the euro area increased 1.4% in August on an annual basis, while the broader EU registered a 2.6% year-on-year expansion despite ongoing weaknesses in residential and commercial building activity.

Monthly declines in building sector

Month-on-month figures revealed divergent trends across construction segments in August. Production for building construction fell 0.4% in the euro area and 1% across the EU compared to July, while civil engineering output dropped 2.1% in the currency bloc and 0.2% in the broader union, Eurostat figures showed.

Specialized construction activities provided the only monthly growth, expanding 2.5% in the euro area and 2.3% across the EU from the previous month.

Annual growth driven by specialized activities

Year-on-year comparisons highlighted the sector's reliance on specialized trades for overall growth. While specialized activities jumped 3.1% annually in the euro area, building construction declined 3.7% and civil engineering remained flat, the statistical office noted.

Wide disparities among member states

National data showed dramatic variations in construction fortunes across the continent. Hungary led monthly growth with a 14% surge, followed by Germany at 9.3% and Romania at 7.2%, while Slovenia posted the steepest decline at 5.1%, trailed by Slovakia at 4.9% and Italy at 2.9%.

Over the twelve-month period, Romania dramatically outpaced all peers with a 39% production increase, whereas France recorded the largest annual contraction at 7.8%.

Titles :eurostateuropean unioneuro areaconstruction productionromaniahungarygermanyfrance
Page End
Yeni Şafak
TRENARFRRUUR
Turkey's Accumulation. International Media Group.

Welcome to the news source that sets Turkey's agenda! With its impartial, dynamic, and in-depth journalism, Yeni Şafak offers its readers an experience beyond current events. Get instant updates on what's happening in Turkey and worldwide, with news spanning a wide range from politics and economy to culture, arts, and sports. Access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere with its digital platforms; keep up with the agenda with Yeni Şafak!

Follow us on social media.
Download Mobile Apps

Carry the agenda in your pocket! With Yeni Şafak's mobile apps, get instant access to the latest news. A wide range of content, from politics to economy, sports to culture and arts, is at your fingertips! Easily download it on your iOS, Android, and Huawei devices to quickly access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere. Download now, don't miss out on developments around the world!

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Micro Sites
15 July

Relive the night of July 15th in every detail and witness the triumph of democracy with Yenisafak.com's July 15th microsite. Explore everything about the heroic story of July 15th through video content, exclusive interviews, and photo galleries.

Turkish Elections

On Yenisafak.com's election microsite, you'll find instant election data and detailed analyses of all elections in Turkey's political history, all in one place. Gain a comprehensive insight into Turkey's democratic process by examining election results and political developments from past to present. Be at the heart of the elections with live results and expert commentary!

Jerusalem: A City's Story

For Muslims, Jerusalem is not just a city, but a sacred heritage at the heart of Islam. Start exploring now to discover Jerusalem's unique place in the Islamic world and witness the contemporary significance of this ancient city!

Categories
Today
Türkiye
Video
Gallery
Columns
Archive Columns
WorldAfricaAmericaAsiaEuropeMiddle East
EconomyAutomotiveBusinessReal EstateTurkey EconomyWorld Economy
TechnologyGamesInternetMobileProduct NewsScienceSocial Media
LifeArchaeologyBookCinemaCulture and ArtsCurrentHealthInterviewTravelTv
SportsFootballBasketballVolleyballTennisF1CricketOlympics
Albayrak Media
CorporateContactRss

Maltepe Mah. Fetih Cad. No:6 34010 Zeytinburnu/İstanbul, Türkiyeiletisim@yenisafak.com+90 212 467 6515

Albayrak Media Sites
GztZ RaporuKetebeDerin Tarih SkyroadArkitektPost Öykü
LEGAL DISCLAIMER

The BIST name and logo are protected under a 'Protection Trademark Certificate' and cannot be used, quoted, or modified without permission. All information disclosed under the BIST name is fully copyrighted by BIST and may not be republished. Market data is provided by iDealdata Financial Technologies Inc. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

© Net Medya, All right reserved. 2026