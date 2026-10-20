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French bishops condemn 'unacceptable violence' after weekend unrest

French bishops condemn 'unacceptable violence' after weekend unrest

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11:59, 20/10/2026, Tuesday
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French bishops condemn 'unacceptable violence' after weekend unrest
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The Catholic Church in France on Monday condemned the "unacceptable violence" that accompanied nationwide demonstrations over the weekend, expressing solidarity with injured police officers and looted businesses while urging dialogue to restore peace and address legitimate grievances.

The presidency of the French Bishops' Conference on Monday condemned the "unacceptable violence" that marred nationwide demonstrations across France over the weekend, detailing attacks on police, the looting of businesses, and vandalism of public buildings including churches and state institutions.

Bishops' warning

In a statement issued Monday, the bishops said officers had been attacked and injured while shops were looted and facilities damaged during the Oct. 17 protests. "These scenes of riots plunged the country into shock, fear and despair, raising numerous questions about the root causes of this crisis," the statement said, urging citizens not to be drawn into a "spiral of deadly violence." The bishops expressed solidarity with those injured and affected by the destruction, emphasizing that the country deserves better than continued unrest.

Regional condemnations

Cardinal Jean-Marc Aveline, the archbishop of Marseille and president of the bishops' conference, detailed the damage in his city, noting that churches had been broken into, the town hall vandalized, and a police station ransacked alongside attacks on security forces, according to Vatican News. Aveline expressed solidarity with shopkeepers and those injured in the violence, calling for an immediate restoration of peace.

Archbishop's warning

Lyon Archbishop Olivier de Germay described scenes in his city as involving "unacceptable clashes, hatred, destruction and looting" that went beyond the scope of legitimate demonstrations. "It is a dead end and can only lead to further injustice and division," de Germay said, noting that the Diocese of Lyon had postponed a planned peace march involving Muslim, Jewish, and Christian communities at the prefecture's request due to the violence. Interior Minister Laurent Nunez said approximately 550,000 people participated in 110 demonstrations across France on Oct. 17, including 110,000 in Paris, while police made roughly 400 arrests nationwide.

Titles :francefrench catholic churchdemonstrationsmarseillelyonjean-marc avelineolivier de germaychurch vandalism
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