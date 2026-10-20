Lavrov, Pezeshkian hold strategic partnership talks in Tehran

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov met with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian in Tehran on Monday for discussions on strategic partnership and regional security, with both sides stressing the need for coordination on developments in the Middle East and the Gulf, according to Moscow.

Regional Security Coordination

The meeting addressed strengthening strategic ties amid shifting regional dynamics, with Lavrov briefing Pezeshkian on his discussions in Bahrain on Sunday with representatives from Arabian Peninsula states. The Russian diplomat reaffirmed Moscow's readiness to assist in resolving the situation surrounding Iran, according to the Foreign Ministry. Both officials stressed the necessity of close coordination regarding developments across the Middle East, the Gulf, the South Caucasus, and the Caspian Sea.

Economic and Political Dialogue

Lavrov and Pezeshkian noted continued political dialogue between their governments and highlighted cooperation among state agencies, legislative bodies, regional authorities, and business sectors. They examined specific avenues to expand trade, economic, and investment partnerships, including joint projects in transport, logistics, and energy infrastructure.

Continued Diplomatic Engagement

The ministry stated that the visit continued political dialogue between Moscow and Tehran and helped identify practical steps to advance bilateral relations and foreign policy cooperation. Lavrov also held separate talks with Iran's Supreme National Security Council Secretary, Mohsen Rezaei, though further details of that meeting were not immediately disclosed.