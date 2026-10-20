German women hold 30% of management roles, trail EU average

Germany trails EU average in leadership

Women held 30.3% of managerial positions in Germany during 2025, falling below the European Union average of 35.9%, according to official data released on Monday by the Federal Statistical Office — a gap that underscores slow progress on gender parity in leadership. The figures revealed a stark numerical divide, with approximately 1.3 million men occupying management roles compared to 569,100 women, while Sweden led the EU comparison with 44.4% female representation.

Marginal gains over decade

Over the preceding decade, Germany registered only limited improvement in female executive representation, rising a single percentage point from 29.3% in 2015 even as the EU average climbed four percentage points. Malta recorded the most dramatic shift over the ten-year span with a 13.9 percentage point increase, followed by Estonia at 12 points and Austria at 7.5 percentage points.

Employment paradox

The underrepresentation of women in management persists despite robust female participation in the workforce, with women comprising 47.1% of all employed persons in Germany — slightly above the EU average of 46.5%. This disparity suggests that high employment rates have not translated into proportional access to senior decision-making roles within German enterprises.

Stronger government representation

German women achieved better representation in political leadership, holding 42.6% of government positions during the third quarter of 2026 and exceeding the EU average of 33.5%, according to the European Institute for Gender Equality. Finland recorded the highest share of women in government across the EU at 56.7%, while Denmark reached 52.4% and Sweden achieved gender parity at 50%.