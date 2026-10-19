Trump urges France to close borders amid unrest

US President Donald Trump on Monday attributed widespread unrest in France to immigration policies, urging Paris to close its borders immediately while claiming that migration had "shattered that once great country."

'Close the borders, fast'

Writing on his Truth Social platform, Trump stated: "The migrants have taken over France. They must close the borders, fast," according to Anadolu Agency. He had asserted a day earlier that migration had "shattered that once great country," urging authorities to act "before it is too late."

Macron blames 'radical far-left'

French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday evening condemned what he called "unrestrained violence" carried out by "insurrectionist elements from radical far-left groups, joined by numerous criminals." He distinguished those responsible from protesters advancing legitimate demands, according to the agency.

Thousands arrested amid chaos

The demonstrations began in mid-September as student protests over teacher shortages before expanding into nationwide strikes against inflation. The unrest escalated sharply over the weekend, with the historic town hall in Limoges set ablaze and nearly 1,000 security personnel injured, according to the Interior Ministry. Justice Minister Gerald Darmanin said on Monday that more than 2,330 people had been taken into police custody, while Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu instructed regional authorities to impose limited curfews to prevent further rioting.