Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu late Sunday of attempting to drag the United States into a new war with Iran to avoid imprisonment on corruption charges, warning that the Israeli leader is disregarding the consequences for both Israel and US President Donald Trump.

"Netanyahu is driving America into another war to stay out of jail," Araghchi wrote on the social media platform X, accusing the Israeli premier of putting his personal legal troubles ahead of regional stability. "Last time you wanted to 'finish the job,' Iran emerged even stronger," he added, addressing Netanyahu directly in a second post that warned of unspecified "unfinished jobs" Tehran might pursue.

Trump's 'Bibi' endorsement

The Iranian minister's remarks followed an endorsement issued by Trump earlier Sunday ahead of Israel's Oct. 27 elections, in which the US president praised his partnership with Netanyahu in confronting Iran. "If Israel has the wrong Leader, which would be anyone other than Bibi, America will have to do this work ourselves, and I am not inclined to do so," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform, using the Israeli premier's nickname.

Legal troubles and war context

Netanyahu has led Israel's most right-wing government since late 2022 while standing trial on domestic corruption charges that could carry prison sentences; the International Court of Justice has also wanted him since 2024 for alleged war crimes in Gaza. The US and Israel launched military strikes against Iran on Feb. 28, prompting retaliatory attacks by Tehran — fighting resumed recently after an April ceasefire and June framework agreement collapsed when negotiations between Washington and Tehran stalled.