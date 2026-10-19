Russian FM Lavrov to visit Iran for bilateral and regional talks

Lavrov to hold talks in Tehran

Iranian state broadcaster IRIB reported on Sunday that Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will arrive in Tehran on Monday for discussions on bilateral ties and regional developments.

Lavrov is expected to meet Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian during the visit, according to Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei. Baqaei told IRIB that the trip forms part of ongoing consultations to follow up on agreements between Moscow and Tehran.

Deepening strategic partnership

Iran and Russia have expanded political, economic and military cooperation in recent years amid Western sanctions on both nations. The partnership has seen increased coordination on regional security issues.

In January 2025, Pezeshkian and Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a 20-year Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Treaty in Moscow covering defense, security, energy, trade and transportation. The agreement provides for closer coordination on regional and international issues but stops short of establishing mutual defense obligations.