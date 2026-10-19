Home
World
Europe
Russian FM Lavrov to visit Iran for bilateral and regional talks

Russian FM Lavrov to visit Iran for bilateral and regional talks

Yenişafak English AA
12:18, 19/10/2026, MondayU: Update: 12:27, 19/10/2026, Monday
AA
GoogleSee Yeni Şafak News More Often: Click and Add to Favorites on Google!
Russian FM Lavrov to visit Iran for bilateral and regional talks
File Photo

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will travel to Tehran on Monday for talks on bilateral ties and regional developments amid deepening cooperation between Moscow and Tehran.

Lavrov to hold talks in Tehran

Iranian state broadcaster IRIB reported on Sunday that Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will arrive in Tehran on Monday for discussions on bilateral ties and regional developments.

Lavrov is expected to meet Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian during the visit, according to Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei. Baqaei told IRIB that the trip forms part of ongoing consultations to follow up on agreements between Moscow and Tehran.

Deepening strategic partnership

Iran and Russia have expanded political, economic and military cooperation in recent years amid Western sanctions on both nations. The partnership has seen increased coordination on regional security issues.

In January 2025, Pezeshkian and Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a 20-year Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Treaty in Moscow covering defense, security, energy, trade and transportation. The agreement provides for closer coordination on regional and international issues but stops short of establishing mutual defense obligations.

Titles :sergey lavrovmasoud pezeshkiantehranmoscowiranrussiacomprehensive strategic partnership treatymiddle east
Page End
Yeni Şafak
TRENARFRRUUR
Turkey's Accumulation. International Media Group.

Welcome to the news source that sets Turkey's agenda! With its impartial, dynamic, and in-depth journalism, Yeni Şafak offers its readers an experience beyond current events. Get instant updates on what's happening in Turkey and worldwide, with news spanning a wide range from politics and economy to culture, arts, and sports. Access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere with its digital platforms; keep up with the agenda with Yeni Şafak!

Follow us on social media.
Download Mobile Apps

Carry the agenda in your pocket! With Yeni Şafak's mobile apps, get instant access to the latest news. A wide range of content, from politics to economy, sports to culture and arts, is at your fingertips! Easily download it on your iOS, Android, and Huawei devices to quickly access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere. Download now, don't miss out on developments around the world!

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Micro Sites
15 July

Relive the night of July 15th in every detail and witness the triumph of democracy with Yenisafak.com's July 15th microsite. Explore everything about the heroic story of July 15th through video content, exclusive interviews, and photo galleries.

Turkish Elections

On Yenisafak.com's election microsite, you'll find instant election data and detailed analyses of all elections in Turkey's political history, all in one place. Gain a comprehensive insight into Turkey's democratic process by examining election results and political developments from past to present. Be at the heart of the elections with live results and expert commentary!

Jerusalem: A City's Story

For Muslims, Jerusalem is not just a city, but a sacred heritage at the heart of Islam. Start exploring now to discover Jerusalem's unique place in the Islamic world and witness the contemporary significance of this ancient city!

Categories
Today
Türkiye
Video
Gallery
Columns
Archive Columns
WorldAfricaAmericaAsiaEuropeMiddle East
EconomyAutomotiveBusinessReal EstateTurkey EconomyWorld Economy
TechnologyGamesInternetMobileProduct NewsScienceSocial Media
LifeArchaeologyBookCinemaCulture and ArtsCurrentHealthInterviewTravelTv
SportsFootballBasketballVolleyballTennisF1CricketOlympics
Albayrak Media
CorporateContactRss

Maltepe Mah. Fetih Cad. No:6 34010 Zeytinburnu/İstanbul, Türkiyeiletisim@yenisafak.com+90 212 467 6515

Albayrak Media Sites
GztZ RaporuKetebeDerin Tarih SkyroadArkitektPost Öykü
LEGAL DISCLAIMER

The BIST name and logo are protected under a 'Protection Trademark Certificate' and cannot be used, quoted, or modified without permission. All information disclosed under the BIST name is fully copyrighted by BIST and may not be republished. Market data is provided by iDealdata Financial Technologies Inc. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

© Net Medya, All right reserved. 2026