Germany issues travel alert for France amid unrest

Travel Warning

Germany's Foreign Ministry on Monday issued a travel alert for France, urging citizens to exercise caution amid violent cost-of-living protests that have engulfed the neighboring country. The advisory warned that further demonstrations and possible riots could not be ruled out in the coming days following weekend clashes that resulted in more than 2,000 arrests.

French police used tear gas and a water cannon against protesters in central Paris on Sunday, a day after nationwide demonstrations turned violent. "Exercise caution and avoid demonstrations if possible," the German Foreign Ministry said in its online advisory, noting that travelers should monitor local media and follow instructions from French security forces.

Legal Penalties

The ministry highlighted recent changes to French law regarding public order offenses, warning that participants now face specific legal consequences for non-compliance. "Please note that, due to recent changes in the law, you may face fines and claims for damages if you fail to leave unauthorized and violent demonstrations when ordered to do so," the advisory stated.

The unrest stems from nationwide cost-of-living demonstrations that turned violent on Saturday, prompting a heavy security response in the capital. German authorities advised visitors to remain vigilant and avoid areas where large crowds gather, emphasizing that the situation remains fluid.