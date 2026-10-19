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French protest arrests exceed 2,000 amid Paris clashes

French protest arrests exceed 2,000 amid Paris clashes

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09:49, 19/10/2026, MondayU: Update: 10:24, 19/10/2026, Monday
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French protest arrests exceed 2,000 amid Paris clashes
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French police deployed tear gas in Paris as nationwide cost-of-living protests resulted in over 2,000 arrests and 600 injured officers. Macron will address the nation Sunday evening.

French police deployed tear gas and water cannon against protesters in central Paris on Sunday, a day after nationwide cost-of-living demonstrations resulted in more than 2,000 arrests and left over 600 security officers injured, according to Interior Ministry statements.

Paris violence

Fresh tensions erupted at Place de la Republique following social media calls for a gathering, Le Parisien reported. Police made several arrests, while some protesters erected barricades and firefighters tackled a blaze on nearby Rue Yves-Toudic.

The Paris police prefecture said officers were deployed to disperse the gathering and make arrests after initial tensions surfaced in the capital on Sunday.

National toll

Interior Minister Laurent Nunez announced an updated nationwide tally of more than 2,000 arrests following Saturday's unrest, during which over 600 police officers, gendarmes and firefighters were injured. He said the injury toll remained provisional and investigations were continuing to identify those responsible for violence and considerable damage to businesses.

President Emmanuel Macron will address the nation at 8 pm Sunday, the Elysee announced. He is also scheduled to meet Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu and relevant ministers beforehand.

Saturday's demonstrations

Saturday's demonstrations brought together trade unions, Yellow Vest collectives, students and farmers. The Interior Ministry recorded 550,000 participants nationwide, while the CGT trade union claimed nearly 800,000. A demonstrator died after suffering cardiorespiratory arrest in Paris, while public buildings and businesses were attacked in several cities.

In Limoges, Haute-Vienne Prefect Maurice Barate said the fire at the historic city hall was virtually extinguished, but almost the entire historic section had been lost. Meanwhile, police and gendarmerie watchdogs are investigating after a minor lost a hand to a grenade in Saint-Etienne during Saturday's protests, local authorities said.

Government response

Lecornu pledged state financial support, continuity of public services and accelerated reconstruction procedures for the city. The Association of Mayors of France called for gatherings outside town halls at noon Monday to condemn attacks on public buildings. An interministerial crisis meeting chaired by Lecornu, initially planned for Sunday evening, has been postponed until 10 am Monday.

Titles :emmanuel macronlaurent nunezparisfrancecost-of-living protestsyellow vestslimogescgt
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