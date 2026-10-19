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Trump delays Russia sanctions to protect Ukraine peace talks

Trump delays Russia sanctions to protect Ukraine peace talks

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10:00, 19/10/2026, MondayU: Update: 10:39, 19/10/2026, Monday
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Trump delays Russia sanctions to protect Ukraine peace talks
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US President Donald Trump said Sunday he would not sign a document imposing additional measures against Russia for now, arguing that such action could undermine ongoing negotiations to end the war in Ukraine while sharply criticizing President Volodymyr Zelenskyy over attacks on Russian energy facilities.

Trump postpones sanctions move

US President Donald Trump announced on Sunday that he would not sign a document imposing additional measures on Russia for now, stating that such action could undermine ongoing negotiations aimed at ending the war in Ukraine. "My decision on Russia is a very simple one," he said in a post on his Truth Social platform, adding that he was negotiating peace between Russia and Ukraine and did not want to take an action that would "drive, foolishly, Russia away from the bargaining table." He emphasized that maintaining Russian engagement in the diplomatic process remained his primary objective as Washington seeks to broker a lasting settlement.

Trump noted that "great progress" was being made in the negotiations, including ongoing "hostage negotiations," and indicated he could sign the document at a later date or "any time" he wanted. The president did not provide details about the specific terms under discussion or identify the hostages to whom he was referring, leaving observers to speculate about the scope of the potential agreement and whether it might include prisoners from the Ukraine conflict or other detained individuals.

Congressional measures stalled

The president's statement came amid growing controversy over his administration's decision to delay the implementation of new sanctions and tariffs targeting Russia and countries purchasing Russian energy, measures approved by Congress that include comprehensive sanctions against Russian officials, banks and energy traders as well as the possibility of steep secondary tariffs on countries that continue to import Russian oil and gas. Lawmakers from both major parties have publicly questioned the delay, arguing that it weakens Washington's leverage at a critical moment in the conflict and sends mixed signals to Moscow about American resolve.

Trump also cited Russia's limited support for Iran as a strategic reason to avoid increasing pressure on Moscow, stating: "Russia is doing very little, if anything, to help the Islamic Republic of Iran, compared to what they could be doing, and I want to keep it that way." He suggested that maintaining this dynamic served broader American interests in the Middle East, where Tehran remains a primary adversary of the United States and its regional allies. The sanctions package, which passed with bipartisan support, represents the most comprehensive economic pressure campaign against Moscow since the war began, targeting not only Russian state entities but also foreign entities that facilitate trade in Russian hydrocarbons.

Trump slams Zelenskyy over refinery attacks

Trump sharply criticized Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy over Ukraine's recent attacks on Russian oil and diesel refineries, claiming the Ukrainian leader was deliberately targeting facilities despite knowing the strikes were "seriously hurting the world diesel markets," including in the US. He argued that American farmers, ranchers and transportation businesses were suffering from higher fuel costs while Russia continued to supply "millions of barrels" of diesel to international markets at relatively low prices, creating an uneven playing field for domestic producers. The attacks on Russian energy infrastructure have become a point of contention between Washington and Kyiv, with Ukrainian military commanders viewing the strikes as essential to degrading Russia's war machine by cutting off revenue streams that fund military operations.

"Zelenskyy doesn't care," Trump said, accusing the Ukrainian leader of lacking genuine interest in ending the war and claiming that Ukraine was now in ruins after losing significant territory and suffering heavy casualties when a better agreement could have been secured two years earlier. "I WANT THIS WAR END!" he added, underscoring his frustration with the continued fighting and his view that Zelenskyy was gambling with his country's future.

Kyiv defends energy strikes

Trump has faced mounting criticism from Kyiv and lawmakers in both major US parties over his approach to Russia, including Washington's decision to authorize imports of Russian diesel and the postponement of additional sanctions that Congress had approved with bipartisan support. Zelenskyy has argued that easing pressure on Moscow would encourage Russia to continue the war rather than bring it to an end, while Ukrainian officials defend their attacks on Russian energy infrastructure as a necessary response to Moscow's continuing strikes against Ukrainian power facilities and civilian infrastructure.

Trump has repeatedly called on Kyiv to stop targeting Russian refineries, arguing that the attacks contribute to higher global energy prices and undermine economic stability at a time of inflationary pressure. The debate over Russian diesel imports has highlighted contradictions in American energy policy, as the administration balances domestic fuel price concerns against the geopolitical imperative of isolating Moscow economically. The White House has not indicated whether it will eventually sign the congressional sanctions package or maintain its current posture of economic restraint toward Moscow, leaving the future of US-Russia economic relations uncertain as the war continues.

Titles :donald trumpvolodymyr zelenskyyukraine warrussia sanctionsus congresstruth socialiranenergy prices
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