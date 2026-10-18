Ilhan Omar challenges legality of FBI home search

Attorneys for US Representative Ilhan Omar on Friday formally challenged the legality of a federal search of her Washington home, alleging agents violated judicial instructions during the Monday operation and demanding the immediate return of seized property.

Legal team challenges search

In a letter sent late Friday, the Minnesota Democrat's legal team argued the search conducted by Homeland Security Investigations agents was "neither justified nor lawful," according to The Wall Street Journal. The investigation focuses partly on how Omar obtained US citizenship after arriving from Somalia decades ago, though her attorneys stated there is no legitimate basis for suggesting she violated citizenship laws.

The letter claimed agents failed to notify the US House general counsel before executing the warrant as the judge had required, and did not provide Omar or her attorneys with a copy of the warrant beforehand. Her lawyers also alleged that agents prevented the congresswoman from contacting legal counsel for more than an hour after the search began.

Justice Department defends raid

A Justice Department spokeswoman rejected the allegations, describing the letter as "riddled with false allegations and inaccuracies," and said attorneys and law enforcement partners complied with all court orders and legal obligations.

Jeanine Pirro, the US attorney for Washington, defended the operation earlier this week, telling Fox News: "That judge would not have signed that warrant unless there was probable cause."

'Politically motivated' probe

Omar's legal team accused prosecutors of abusing the grand jury process through subpoenas issued in Washington and Minnesota, calling the investigation "vindictive, retributive, and politically motivated" in the letter. The search occurred three weeks before November's midterm elections as Omar seeks a fifth term, prompting her lawyers to accuse the department of violating its 60-day policy against public investigative actions involving political candidates.

The letter characterized the probe as arising from "a years-old, tired conspiracy theory concerning conduct stretching back decades," and noted that Omar has long been targeted by President Donald Trump and conservative lawmakers. Department officials have denied violating any election interference policy regarding the Monday operation.