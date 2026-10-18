US Vice President Vance says he may skip 2028 presidential race

US Vice President JD Vance said he has yet to decide whether to run for president in 2028, telling CBS News that he could ultimately opt out of the race despite being widely viewed as the leading contender to succeed Donald Trump in the White House.

Family considerations weigh on decision

Speaking to CBS News' Tony Dokoupil during an hourlong town hall recorded in Michigan and released Saturday night, Vance described himself as a procrastinator when facing major life decisions, even as Trump has publicly identified him as his "most likely" successor. "Of course there's a chance" he might not seek the presidency, Vance said, citing his four young children and his wife Usha, who "has never loved politics" but "loves public service."

Economic and foreign policy defense

Vance defended the Trump administration's economic and foreign policies during the interview, blaming former President Joe Biden for neglecting the manufacturing sector while acknowledging that reversing its decline would require time. On the escalating conflict with Iran and elevated fuel costs, he stated: "I recognize that gas prices are too high right now," adding that "when this conflict is over, we are going to see gas prices come down."

Iran strategy and corruption allegations

Defending Trump's approach to Iran, Vance said the United States had "in some ways ... won decisively," though he noted that "the enemy gets a vote here." He said Washington was seeking a "final firm commitment from the Iranians that they're not going to rebuild their nuclear program." Vance also rejected allegations of presidential corruption, telling the network he had not seen "a single shred of evidence that (Trump) participates or sanctions in that corruption" during his time in office.