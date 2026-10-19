Trump endorses Netanyahu for Israel's October elections

Truth Social endorsement

US President Donald Trump on Sunday declared his "Complete and Total Endorsement" of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for the Oct. 27 elections, warning that Washington could be forced to confront regional threats alone if Israelis choose alternative leadership. In a lengthy post on his Truth Social platform, Trump emphasized the strategic partnership between Washington and Jerusalem in confronting Iran, stating that only Netanyahu could ensure Israel shoulders its share of the security burden.

"If Israel has the wrong Leader, which would be anyone other than Bibi, America will have to do this work ourselves, and I am not inclined to do so," Trump wrote. He described Netanyahu as "Strong, Brave, and Brilliant," adding that the Israeli leader had grown stronger despite mounting domestic pressure.

Interview remarks

Speaking to Israel's Channel 12 following the endorsement, Trump explained the timing of his announcement, saying he "was always going to do that" but "just didn't want to do it too soon." He stressed the "good relationship" he maintains with Netanyahu, adding: "It is important that Israel has a person they can count on."

Asked whether he could cooperate with a different Israeli leader, Trump replied: "Maybe I will, maybe I won't. Who wants to take the chance?"

War crimes allegations

The endorsement lands as Netanyahu faces a politically fraught campaign marked by scrutiny over his handling of the war in Gaza, where Palestinian authorities report more than 74,000 killed and some 175,000 injured since October 2023.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant in November 2024 over alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity, while the International Court of Justice continues hearing a genocide case brought by South Africa against Israel.