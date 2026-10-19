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Saudi defense minister meets UAE president in Abu Dhabi

Saudi defense minister meets UAE president in Abu Dhabi

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09:59, 19/10/2026, MondayU: Update: 10:38, 19/10/2026, Monday
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Saudi defense minister meets UAE president in Abu Dhabi
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Saudi Defense Minister Khalid bin Salman met UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi on Sunday to discuss regional developments and ways to enhance joint Gulf action, with both sides affirming the depth of fraternal relations amid ongoing tensions in Yemen and the Iran war that continues to threaten regional stability.

Bilateral talks in Abu Dhabi

Saudi Defense Minister Khalid bin Salman met UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi on Sunday to discuss regional developments and security cooperation, according to statements from both sides. In a post on X, Khalid bin Salman said "we affirmed the depth of the fraternal and historical relations between our two brotherly countries" and also discussed "developments in the regional situation and ways to enhance cooperation and joint Gulf action."

The Saudi defense minister also held discussions with UAE Vice President Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan during the visit. He stated that the meeting addressed the importance of continued coordination "on issues of mutual concern and ways to support efforts aimed at consolidating regional and international security and stability," adding that Riyadh and Abu Dhabi remain aligned on strategic priorities.

Regional security challenges

UAE's official news agency WAM reported that the two sides "exchanged views on regional developments with the aim of contributing to strengthening security and stability and achieving lasting peace in the region." The meetings took place as tensions persist across the Middle East from the ongoing Iran war and resumed fighting in Yemen, where Houthi rebels have targeted Saudi energy infrastructure and aviation sites, including airports.

Saudi Arabia has led an Arab coalition against the Houthis since 2015, when the group seized control of the Yemeni capital Sanaa and other territories. The UAE officially withdrew from Yemen in 2020 and announced an end to its remaining military presence in December 2023, though Abu Dhabi continues to maintain influence through local allies.

Titles :khalid bin salmansaudi arabiauaeabu dhabiyemenhouthigulf cooperationmiddle east security
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