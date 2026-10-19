Gulf ministers back Saudi Arabia, urge Iran-US dialogue

GCC convenes in Manama

The foreign ministers of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) convened in Bahrain's capital on Sunday for the 168th session of the Ministerial Council, issuing a broad statement of support for Saudi Arabia's security measures and demanding a diplomatic resolution to the ongoing confrontation between the United States and Iran. Meeting in Manama, the council emphasized unified Gulf backing for Riyadh's sovereignty amid sustained cross-border attacks from Yemen.

"The Council underscores the GCC member states' full solidarity with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, their united stance alongside it, and their support for all measures it undertakes to safeguard its sovereignty and protect its security and interests," the ministers said in their final communiqué. The statement comes as Saudi forces continue to intercept missile and drone strikes launched by Houthi rebels from Yemeni territory.

Maritime security and Yemen

The council reaffirmed its commitment to Yemen's territorial integrity and called for a political settlement based on the GCC Initiative, National Dialogue Conference outcomes and relevant UN resolutions. Regarding strategic waterways, the ministers declared that ensuring freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, Bab al-Mandeb and the Red Sea represents a shared international interest and responsibility, rejecting any restrictions on maritime traffic and demanding a return to pre-February 28 conditions in the Hormuz chokepoint.

Iran nuclear concerns

On the escalating standoff between Washington and Tehran, the GCC backed mediation efforts "to reach a political solution that prevents the region from descending into further tensions and instability," the statement read. The ministers insisted that any comprehensive agreement must address Iran's nuclear and missile programs, drone proliferation and support for proxy militias, while stressing that Gulf states must participate directly in negotiations affecting regional security.