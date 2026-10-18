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Pakistan, Egypt condemn Houthi attacks, reaffirm solidarity with Saudi Arabia

Pakistan, Egypt condemn Houthi attacks, reaffirm solidarity with Saudi Arabia

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19:19, 18/10/2026, SundayU: Update: 22:02, 18/10/2026, Sunday
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Pakistan, Egypt condemn Houthi attacks, reaffirm solidarity with Saudi Arabia
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Foreign Ministers Ishaq Dar and Badr Abdelatty on Sunday condemned Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia and discussed R-4 cooperation including Türkiye.

Solidarity with Saudi Arabia

Pakistan's Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and his Egyptian counterpart Badr Abdelatty on Sunday strongly condemned the Yemeni Houthi group's attacks on Saudi Arabia, reaffirming full solidarity with the Kingdom during a telephone conversation focused on recent regional developments. The two ministers voiced support for Saudi Arabia's sovereignty, territorial integrity and security, according to a statement from Islamabad's Foreign Ministry.

The call reflects ongoing security coordination between the South Asian and North African powers, both of which maintain close defense and economic ties with Riyadh amid persistent concerns over regional stability.

Quadrilateral cooperation

The diplomats also exchanged views on cooperation within the R-4 framework comprising Pakistan, Egypt, Türkiye and Saudi Arabia. Both leaders looked forward to the next R-4 meeting to further strengthen mutual ties and coordinate on regional issues, the statement added.

Regional diplomacy

In a separate telephone conversation on Sunday, Dar and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi discussed the evolving regional situation and the ongoing OIC Council of Foreign Ministers meeting in Baghdad. Dar underscored the importance of continued dialogue and diplomacy in addressing regional challenges, and the two leaders agreed to maintain close contact.

Titles :ishaq darbadr abdelattysaudi arabiahouthiyemenpakistanegyptr-4abbas araghchioic
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