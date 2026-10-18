Iran president says defense nominee on US 'assassination list'

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian told lawmakers on Sunday that he hopes his defense minister nominee will "survive" to take office, claiming that both he and Mehrdad Akhlaqi appear on a US "assassination list".

Nomination amid threats

Speaking virtually to parliament during a session weighing Akhlaqi's nomination, Pezeshkian urged lawmakers to grant the nominee a strong vote of confidence, noting that Akhlaqi enjoys support across Iran's armed forces — including the army, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), and security institutions. The president expressed hope that Akhlaqi would "take care of himself" and, with institutional backing, "remain alive" to strengthen the country's defense capabilities, according to the semi-official ISNA news agency.

Akhlaqi was tapped to replace former Defense Minister Aziz Nasirzadeh, who was killed during US-Israeli attacks on Iran earlier this year. Pezeshkian emphasized that the nominee faces US sanctions and claimed Washington maintains an "assassination list" targeting both himself and Akhlaqi.

Sanctions and missile program

Akhlaqi is a longtime senior defense ministry official who previously headed Iran's Aerospace Industries Organization and the Shahid Bagheri Industrial Group (SBIG), entities linked to the country's ballistic missile program. He has been subject to US sanctions over his involvement in missile-related activities.

The sanctions designation underscores Washington's longstanding pressure campaign against Tehran's missile development. Akhlaqi's elevation to the defense portfolio would place a US-sanctioned official at the helm of Iran's military establishment during a period of heightened tensions with Washington.

Defense doctrine

Pezeshkian stated that Iran does not seek to attack other countries but would respond strongly to any aggression against its territory. "Our defense is not only missiles; our defense is the people and the unity and cohesion we have in the country," he said, adding that Tehran would not back down in the face of pressure and "bullying" by countries that attack Iran.

The parliamentary confirmation vote comes as Iran continues to rebuild its defense leadership following the death of Nasirzadeh in earlier US-Israeli strikes. Akhlaqi's nomination represents Pezeshkian's effort to consolidate control over the armed forces while navigating Washington's sanctions regime.