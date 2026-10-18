Saudi-led coalition downs 4 drones over Riyadh, eastern and southern regions

Saudi-led coalition forces intercepted and destroyed four unmanned aerial vehicles over Riyadh, eastern and southern Saudi Arabia on Saturday, coalition spokesman Turki al-Maliki announced, as cross-border attacks from Yemen continue to threaten the kingdom's critical infrastructure.

Coalition statement

"We intercepted and destroyed four drones over the past few hours in the Riyadh, Eastern and Southern regions," al-Maliki wrote on the US social media platform X. The spokesman did not specify whether the drones caused casualties or damage, or identify their intended targets.

Regional tensions

Fighting has escalated sharply since July, with Houthi rebels launching repeated strikes against Saudi energy facilities and civilian airports. The Iran-aligned group has targeted aviation and oil sites across the kingdom, heightening security concerns along the shared border.

Yemen has been engulfed in conflict since the Houthis seized the capital Sanaa and several provinces in late 2014. The Saudi-led coalition intervened in March 2015 to restore the internationally recognized government, plunging the impoverished Arabian Peninsula nation into a prolonged war that has drawn in regional powers.