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Belgium condemns Israeli settler attack on diplomats in West Bank

Belgium condemns Israeli settler attack on diplomats in West Bank

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10:03, 18/10/2026, SundayU: Update: 10:35, 18/10/2026, Sunday
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Belgium condemns Israeli settler attack on diplomats in West Bank
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Belgian Foreign Minister Maxime Prevot condemned an attack by masked Israeli settlers in Taybeh that targeted diplomats and Palestinians, urging EU sanctions and an end to occupation.

Belgian Foreign Minister Maxime Prevot on Saturday condemned an attack by masked Israeli settlers in the occupied West Bank town of Taybeh targeting Palestinian residents, Catholic representatives, and European diplomats including Belgian and French officials.

Masked settlers target delegation in Taybeh

The assault occurred as the diplomatic delegation visited the area, with Prevot confirming that a French mayor was physically assaulted and a Belgian diplomatic vehicle damaged during the incident. "I condemn in the strongest terms the attack by masked settlers in Taybeh, in the occupied West Bank, against Palestinians, our Consul General, French and Polish diplomats as well as catholic representatives. A French mayor was assaulted and a Belgian vehicle damaged. Our team is safe," Prevot said on X.

He stressed that Palestinians face such violence daily, with occupiers also targeting journalists and diplomats performing their duties. "Harvesting olives, reporting the news or carrying out diplomatic duties should never put anyone at risk of attack," he said, adding that such violence has become routine for Palestinian communities living under occupation.

Belgium urges EU sanctions

Prevot called on Israeli authorities to protect Palestinian civilians and ensure the safety of foreign diplomats and journalists operating in the territory. He demanded that those responsible be brought to justice, stating that "Impunity for violent settlers must end." The Belgian minister linked the attack to Israel's broader settlement policy, reiterating that Belgium would press for European Union sanctions and emphasizing that "The occupation of the Palestinian territory must end."

Titles :maxime prevotbelgiumwest banktaybehisraeli settlerseuropean unioneu sanctionspalestineisraeldiplomatic attack
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