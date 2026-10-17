The Organization of Islamic Cooperation launched its 52nd Council of Foreign Ministers session in Baghdad on Saturday, with Iraq set to assume the rotating presidency from Türkiye as delegates convened to discuss Israel's war on Gaza and other regional conflicts.

Baghdad hosts Islamic world's top diplomats

The meeting opened after all participating delegations arrived in the Iraqi capital, Foreign Ministry spokesman Ambassador Hassanein Kamil said. Iraqi authorities completed preparations Friday for the two-day gathering, which brings together foreign ministers from across the 57-member organization.

Gaza and regional conflicts on agenda

Delegates are expected to address Israel's ongoing attacks in the Gaza Strip and developments in other conflict zones across the Islamic world during the sessions. The conference convenes under the theme "Dialogue and Solidarity: Two Essential Pillars for Promoting Peace and Sustainable Development," reflecting the organization's focus on collective responses to regional crises.

Presidency to pass from Türkiye to Iraq

During the meeting, Iraq is expected to formally take over the OIC's rotating presidency from Türkiye, marking a shift in the organization's leadership structure. The handover comes as the Islamic world faces mounting challenges, with the Gaza conflict entering its second year and tensions persisting across multiple fronts.