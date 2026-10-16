Syrian authorities detain Ali Kayali over 2013 Baniyas massacres

Militia leader captured

Syrian intelligence services detained Ali Kayali on Thursday as he attempted to flee across the border, reigniting scrutiny of the 2013 massacres in Tartus Governorate that left hundreds of civilians dead during the tenure of ousted president Bashar al-Assad.

The state-run Syrian Arab News Agency said the General Intelligence Directorate arrested the militant leader while he was attempting to escape, describing him as the "main suspect" in the Baniyas killings. Videos circulating online showed mosques in Al-Bayda broadcasting celebratory chants of "Allahu Akbar" as residents celebrated the detention.

2013 massacre details

According to an August 2013 report by the UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry on Syria, regime forces and allied National Defense Forces surrounded Al-Bayda on May 2, 2013, before extending operations to Ras al-Nabaa the following day. The attacks killed between 150 and 250 civilians in the village and 150 to 200 in the neighborhood, the commission found.

Accountability push

The commission found no indication of armed opposition activity in either area and concluded that pro-Assad forces had committed war crimes. Syrian authorities announced that Kayali's detention followed the October 4 arrest of his deputy Jamal Trabelsi, marking an escalation in post-regime accountability efforts.