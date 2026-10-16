Zelenskyy asks Belgium for F-16 jets as Russia hits energy grid

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday pressed Belgian leaders for additional F-16 fighter jets and air defense support, warning that relentless Russian strikes on energy infrastructure have left thousands without electricity and are preventing repair crews from restoring power in some regions.

Meetings in Brussels

Zelenskyy held talks with Prime Minister Bart De Wever and King Philippe during his visit to Brussels, discussing military assistance and the urgent need to reinforce Ukraine's aerial defenses against Russian missile and drone attacks. He said F-16 aircraft were playing a significant role in intercepting Russian jet-powered Shahed drones, according to a post on the X platform. The two leaders also examined options for supplying additional ammunition for the fighter jets.

Power outages hamper repairs

Russian attacks on energy facilities have left nearly 15,000 residents without electricity in the Volyn region, while parts of Kyiv and surrounding areas experienced partial outages. Zelenskyy noted that the threat of repeated strikes was preventing restoration work from beginning in some communities, complicating efforts to stabilize the grid. The Ukrainian president thanked King Philippe for Belgium's continued support during their audience at the royal palace.

Frozen assets appeal

In a separate social media post, Zelenskyy demanded that frozen Russian assets remain immobilized throughout the war, arguing that Moscow should not regain access to financial resources that could fund further attacks or destabilize Europe. Belgium has been part of international efforts to channel profits from immobilized Russian assets toward Ukrainian reconstruction and defense.