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Italian premier warns Trump's Russian diesel deal 'very risky'

Italian premier warns Trump's Russian diesel deal 'very risky'

14:08, 15/10/2026, Thursday
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Italian premier warns Trump's Russian diesel deal 'very risky'

Giorgia Meloni said the US decision to allow Russian diesel exports risks legitimizing Moscow and providing additional revenues to finance its war machine, urging EU leaders to appoint a unified European negotiator rather than allowing individual member states to pursue separate diplomatic tracks.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Wednesday sharply criticized US President Donald Trump's decision to allow Russian diesel exports, describing the move as a "very risky" gamble that could undermine Western sanctions leverage against Moscow while sending contradictory signals to the Kremlin.

Speaking in the Senate ahead of the European Council summit, Meloni questioned the rationale behind Trump's decision to temporarily lift US sanctions on Russian fuel and allow Moscow to supply diesel to global markets, noting that fuel price surges were driven primarily by the war in Iran rather than Ukraine. "Therefore, the outcome of this decision is uncertain, while the risks are clear: legitimization for Moscow," she said, warning that the deal risked providing "additional revenues to finance its war and a weakening of Western sanctions leverage."

European unity in peace efforts

The Italian premier called for a stronger European role in efforts to end the war, urging EU member states to appoint an authoritative representative with a mandate from all 27 countries to ensure a unified continental voice in negotiations. She criticized potential diplomatic initiatives by France, Germany and the UK through the so-called E3 format without collective EU backing. "We must ensure that Europe does not stand idly by," Meloni stressed, insisting that any diplomatic efforts must represent the entire bloc.

Budget red lines

Meloni identified high energy prices as the primary challenge facing Italian economic competitiveness, calling for a coordinated European response and reiterating Rome's refusal to accept any budget agreement that cuts the Common Agricultural Policy, fisheries or cohesion funding. Acknowledging the EU objective to reach a deal by year-end, she stated that Italy would not support an agreement simply to meet a deadline. "We will only sign an agreement when it is right for Italy," Meloni said.

Titles :giorgia melonidonald trumpitalyrussian dieselukraine wareu budgeteuropean unioncapbrusselse3 format
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