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Trump announces 'massive' oil and gas exploration in Greenland

Trump announces 'massive' oil and gas exploration in Greenland

Elif Şanlı
09:01, 14/10/2026, WednesdayU: Update: 09:10, 14/10/2026, Wednesday
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Trump announces 'massive' oil and gas exploration in Greenland
US President Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday that major oil, gas and mineral exploration will begin in Greenland, claiming the Arctic territory holds vast energy reserves and describing it as critical to defending the United States against future attacks amid elevated global energy prices.

US President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday that "massive" oil, gas and mineral exploration is set to begin in Greenland, claiming the self-governing Danish territory holds some of the world's largest accessible energy reserves as global prices remain elevated more than seven months into the war in Iran.

Exploration Plans

Writing on his Truth Social platform, Trump stated: "Massive Oil, Gas, and Mineral Exploration is getting ready to begin in our new and beautiful Greenland!" He suggested that experts believe the island possesses significant untapped oil resources, though he offered no specific estimates or timelines for the proposed activities. Global energy markets have faced sustained pressure since the outbreak of hostilities in the Gulf region earlier this year.

Strategic Defense

Trump emphasized Greenland's geographic position, arguing it would serve as a critical defense buffer for the United States and Europe against future threats. "Any future attack on the United States will have to come across Greenland, where our Defense will routinely knock down drones, missiles, or any other form of weapon not yet even conceived," he said, adding that "it gives us time, location, and sightline, like nowhere else in the World!" The remarks follow a September trilateral agreement between Washington, Copenhagen and Nuuk to expand the US military presence on the world's largest island, including additional bases and missile defense capabilities.

Territorial Status

Despite Trump's characterization of the territory as "our new" Greenland, the island remains a self-governing entity within the Kingdom of Denmark, with the September pact explicitly recognizing Danish sovereignty and the right of Greenlanders to self-determination. Greenland's government halted the issuance of new oil and gas exploration licenses in 2021 citing environmental and climate concerns, although permits granted prior to the moratorium remain valid.

Titles :donald trumpgreenlandoil explorationenergy pricesarcticdenmarkunited statesmineral resourcestruth social
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