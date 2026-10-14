Pakistan urges US, Iran to honor Islamabad peace pact





Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari on Tuesday urged Washington and Tehran to exercise restraint and uphold their obligations under the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding. He said dialogue remains the only viable path to resolving the escalating conflict in the Gulf while ensuring safe maritime navigation through the Strait of Hormuz and the Red Sea.

Speaking during a meeting with Russian Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev in Islamabad, Zardari expressed deep concern over recent attacks on maritime traffic and energy installations. He warned that continued hostilities posed serious challenges to regional stability, global energy security and international supply chains, stressing the importance of respecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states.

Trade and diplomatic ties

Kolokoltsev arrived in Islamabad for a four-day official visit, marking the first time a Russian interior minister has traveled to the South Asian nation. During their meeting, Zardari and the Russian minister discussed bilateral trade, which reached $243.4 million in the 2025 financial year — a figure both sides agreed remains well below potential.

Kolokoltsev noted that current trade volumes fail to reflect the actual strength of bilateral relations, adding that considerable room exists for expansion. He extended an invitation to Zardari to visit Russia, according to a statement from the president's office.

Security cooperation

Separately, Kolokoltsev held talks with Pakistani Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi focused on enhancing cooperation against organized crime, terrorism, extremism, and illicit arms and drug trafficking. The discussions also addressed emerging threats including cybercrime, telephone scams, phishing schemes and cryptocurrency pyramid fraud.

The Russian minister said law enforcement cooperation is rooted in friendly and mutually beneficial bilateral relations, according to a statement from the Russian Embassy in Islamabad.

The Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding was signed in June as a framework agreement aimed at resolving the Middle East conflict. Kolokoltsev is scheduled to spend four days in Pakistan holding additional meetings with senior security officials.