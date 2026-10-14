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Trump admits US may have gone too far in killing Iranian leaders

Trump admits US may have gone too far in killing Iranian leaders

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09:09, 14/10/2026, WednesdayU: Update: 12:30, 14/10/2026, Wednesday
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Trump admits US may have gone too far in killing Iranian leaders
US President Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump has suggested that Washington’s campaign against Iran may have eliminated so many senior figures that finding interlocutors has become difficult. Speaking at an election rally in Ohio, Trump claimed that Tehran was facing a leadership vacuum and said that nobody wanted to assume the presidency. His remarks come amid escalating tensions over Iran’s nuclear ambitions and the US military campaign.

Trump has acknowledged that the United States may have gone too far in targeting Iranian leaders, admitting that Washington is struggling to identify officials with whom it can negotiate. Speaking at a campaign rally in Ohio, the US president said the military operation against Iran had left the country without clear leadership, raising questions about who could represent Tehran in potential diplomatic talks.

Trump claims Iran has been weakened

Defending the US military campaign, Trump argued that Washington had been compelled to act to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons. He described the operation as a limited intervention and insisted that Tehran would never obtain a nuclear arsenal. “They don’t even have leaders. That’s the problem,” Trump said, suggesting that the extensive targeting of Iranian officials had complicated efforts to establish contact with the country’s remaining leadership.

Washington struggles to find a negotiating partner

Trump also claimed that Iranian officials were unwilling to take on the presidency, portraying the situation as a political vacuum. “We may have gone too far on the leadership front, because we don’t even know who we’re dealing with anymore,” he said. The US president added that Washington was having difficulty determining whom to approach, reinforcing his claim that the campaign had severely disrupted Iran’s leadership structure.

Trump touts military gains against Tehran

The American president repeated his assertion that Iran had suffered a major military defeat, claiming that its navy, air force and air defence capabilities had been neutralised. He also pointed to the country’s economic difficulties, including high inflation and financial constraints, as evidence of the pressure facing Tehran. These statements reflect the White House’s assessment of the campaign, although Trump’s claims were not independently substantiated in his remarks.

Trump issues warning over Houthi attacks

In a separate statement, Trump addressed attacks by Yemen’s Houthi movement targeting Saudi Arabia. With the US congressional midterm elections scheduled for November 3 approaching, he expressed dissatisfaction with the reported increase in attacks and warned that the issue would remain on his agenda. “I’ll be there after the elections, and I will never forget it,” he said, signalling that Washington’s response could extend beyond the immediate election period.

Titles :TrumpIranHouthiWashingtonelections
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