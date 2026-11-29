Support reaffirmed
Türkiye on Sunday reaffirmed its unwavering support for the Palestinian people on the occasion of the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, observed on Nov. 29. The Foreign Ministry conveyed the message in a statement.
Message on NSosyal
The statement was published on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal. "On the occasion of the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, observed on Nov. 29, we reiterate that we will always stand by the friendly and brotherly Palestinian people in their sacred and just cause until an independent and sovereign Palestinian state is established," the ministry said.
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