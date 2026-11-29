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Hamas faults Board of Peace

The Palestinian resistance group Hamas on Saturday accused the Board of Peace of failing to pressure Israel into allowing a Palestinian technocratic committee to enter the Gaza Strip. Spokesperson Hazem Qassem said the committee, headed by Ali Shaath, has been in Cairo for months, and described the board’s failure to secure its entry into Gaza as a sign of its “dismal weakness.” He urged the committee to publicly explain what was preventing it from taking up its duties in Gaza.

Call to facilitate entry

Qassem also urged all parties to facilitate the committee’s entry into the enclave so it could begin relief and reconstruction work, reiterating Hamas’ readiness to hand over all governing responsibilities. His remarks came one day after Israeli media reported that the security Cabinet would meet Sunday to approve measures to implement the US-backed Gaza peace plan.

Earlier warnings and commitments

On Nov. 20, a Board of Peace document published by the Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper warned that Israel risked being seen as an obstacle to the peace plan by refusing to match commitments made by Hamas. The Palestinian group agreed in July to a roadmap for transferring governing authority to the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza (NCAG) and disarmament. On Nov. 9, the board said Israeli delays in approving the entry of humanitarian supplies and fulfilling commitments under the Sharm El-Sheikh Humanitarian Protocol had aggravated the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

Ceasefire and casualty figures

Israel and Hamas reached a ceasefire agreement in October 2025 under a US-backed plan, but implementation of its remaining provisions has stalled. Israel continues to control 70% of Gaza, and Israeli violations of the agreement have killed 1,705 Palestinians and injured 6,163 since the deal took effect, according to the latest figures released by Gaza’s Health Ministry.

Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza since October 2023 has killed 75,000 Palestinians, injured more than 176,000, most of them women and children, and destroyed 90% of the enclave’s infrastructure.

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