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Call to mobilize against disinformation

Türkiye's Communications Director Burhanettin Duran said on Saturday that Israel is attempting to commit a "genocide of truth" in communications alongside its genocide on Palestinian lands, urging that all efforts be mobilized against Israel's disinformation campaigns. He spoke at the awards ceremony of the 8th TRT Humanitarian Film Festival at Istanbul's Ataturk Cultural Center.

"We have all witnessed how Israel, which has perpetrated a genocide on Palestinian lands, has also attempted to commit a genocide of truth in the field of communications. We must mobilize all our forces against this genocide," he said. "They are trying to manipulate international public opinion in their favor through the lies they produce and the misleading information they disseminate."

Türkiye's response on the global stage

Duran said Türkiye has worked to expose the lies and counter disinformation by delivering accurate information to domestic and international audiences. "We tirelessly speak on every platform about a genocide perpetrated by Israel before the eyes of the world in this day and age, which has continued for more than three years," he said.

Türkiye's messages and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's determination serve a single purpose, Duran stressed: building a global system that benefits humanity, advocates peace and centers on justice. He also praised the festival for challenging cultural imperialism and giving a voice to those marginalized by hegemonic Western narratives.

TRT chief on global media coverage

TRT Director General Mehmet Zahid Sobaci said the number of Palestinians massacred by Israel since October 2023 was approaching 75,000, stressing that no statistic could adequately convey their suffering. "Unfortunately, global media cartels have never given sufficient coverage to this suffering, which continues today despite the ceasefire," he said.

Highlighting filmmakers' responsibility in the digital age, Sobaci said cinema could compel audiences to confront realities they might otherwise ignore, revealing the names and lives behind statistics.

Festival winners

Mohammad Ebrahim Shahbazi won first prize for The Chink of Light at the festival, while Hansel Rodrigues and Elizabeth Atherton were placed second with Homing. Michael Vermaercke received third prize for Sound of the Somme, and Omar Saleh won the TRT Special Award for Hopeless Clap.

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