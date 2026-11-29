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Meeting set for Herzliya

Israeli caretaker Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Yashar party leader Gadi Eisenkot have agreed to meet on Sunday to discuss forming a national unity government, Netanyahu’s Likud party said on Saturday. Likud said in a statement that the two “spoke by phone and agreed to meet tomorrow at 10 am” local time (0800GMT) at the Dan Accadia Hotel in Herzliya.

Eisenkot and his party did not comment on the announcement.

Invitation follows rotation offer

Earlier on Saturday, Eisenkot had invited Netanyahu and his team to the hotel for talks in the evening. The invitation followed Netanyahu’s announcement that he was willing to have Eisenkot serve first as prime minister under a proposed rotation, with Netanyahu initially serving as alternate prime minister.

Eisenkot said the talks should be based on a detailed policy proposal he sent Netanyahu the previous Sunday through a private channel set up at Netanyahu’s request. He said he had yet to receive a response on the issues raised in the proposal.

Mandate deadline

Eisenkot’s initial mandate to form a government expires on Dec. 6. He can ask President Isaac Herzog for a one-time 14-day extension.

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