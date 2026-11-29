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Attacks by Israeli occupiers across the occupied West Bank on Saturday left three Palestinians shot and wounded, several others assaulted, three homes seized and a vehicle torched, according to Palestinian sources and Israeli media.

Attacks east and northeast of Ramallah

Dozens of masked occupiers attacked electricity workers with clubs and stones as they repaired a power line in the village of Al-Mughayyir, northeast of Ramallah, Israeli public broadcaster KAN reported. Four workers were injured despite prior coordination with the Israeli army, which failed to provide protection, the broadcaster said.

Occupiers damaged power lines overnight, cutting off electricity to the village, according to the official Palestinian news agency Wafa. In the village of Deir Jarir, east of Ramallah, two Palestinians were wounded by live fire during an attack, the official Voice of Palestine radio reported.

Beatings, shootings and home seizures in the south

The Palestine Red Crescent Society said four Palestinians were hospitalized after being beaten by Israeli occupiers in the Al-Malha area, east of Bethlehem. Israeli forces had earlier blocked medical crews from reaching the injured, including a 75-year-old man.

Wafa said occupiers seized three homes under Israeli army protection, while soldiers fired tear gas and stun grenades at residents. Near Hebron, occupiers shot and wounded a young Palestinian man and beat his mother in the village of Al-Tuwani, sources told Anadolu.

Arson in Salfit and a killing near Nablus

Occupiers also set fire to a Palestinian vehicle and spray-painted anti-Palestinian slogans in the town of Qarawat Bani Hassan, west of Salfit. Earlier on Saturday, Israeli army fire killed a 60-year-old Palestinian man in the village of Madama, south of Nablus, while two others were wounded in military raids across the West Bank.

The attacks come amid a rise in assaults by the Israeli army and occupiers against Palestinians and their property in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, since October 2023. The assaults have included killings, the demolition of homes and other structures, arson attacks on mosques and vehicles, the bulldozing of agricultural land, barring farmers from accessing their fields, the forced displacement of Palestinian communities, and settlement expansion.

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