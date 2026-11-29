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Protest at Odenplan Square

Hundreds of people gathered in Stockholm, the Swedish capital, on Saturday to protest Israel's continued attacks on the Gaza Strip, which protesters said violated the ceasefire. Demonstrators assembled at Odenplan Square in response to a call by several civil society organizations.

They demanded an end to Israeli attacks and to Swedish arms sales to Israel. Banners carried by protesters read "Children are being killed in Gaza," "Schools and hospitals are being bombed," "Respect the ceasefire immediately" and "End food shortages."

Boycott campaign

Swedish activist Gunilla Nilsson told Anadolu that demonstrations would "continue until the genocide against the Palestinian people ends." Activists, she said, were campaigning for a boycott of Israel, encouraging Swedish companies to withdraw their investments from Israeli firms and promoting a consumer boycott.

Palantir criticism

Nilsson also criticized the Swedish public pension fund's investments in US technology company Palantir, calling for divestment over its links to Israel. She accused the company of complicity in genocide through its digital software platforms used in military operations, saying its technology was being used "to kill Palestinian civilians, including children, women and the elderly."

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