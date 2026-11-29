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Operations on several fronts

The Yemeni army said on Saturday that its forces had “neutralized” 87 Houthi commanders and fighters in 779 military operations carried out on several fronts in recent hours. Army spokesman Majed al-Nuzaili said the operations also destroyed or damaged 63 military vehicles and other combat equipment belonging to the group.

Al-Nuzaili did not specify how many of those “neutralized” were killed or wounded. The Houthis did not immediately comment on the army's statement.

Civilian casualties

Al-Nuzaili accused the Houthis of killing 11 civilians and wounding seven, including children, in missile, mortar and drone attacks in the southwestern province of Taiz. Two girls were wounded by missile shrapnel in southern Lahj province, he added, while another civilian was injured by Houthi sniper fire in Al-Dhale province.

Background of the conflict

Yemen has been engulfed in conflict since 2014, when the Houthis seized the capital, Sanaa, and parts of the country. A Saudi-led coalition intervened in 2015 in support of Yemen's internationally recognized government, triggering years of fighting and a severe humanitarian crisis.

Renewed escalation between government forces and the Houthis began in July following the collapse of a ceasefire reached in 2022.

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