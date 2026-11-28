Explosion at house beside school
At least seven students were killed and 97 others injured on Saturday when an explosion hit a house next to a middle school in Afghanistan’s northeastern Kunar province. Hurriyat Radio reported that most of the injured were taken to Nangarhar Regional Hospital, citing Samiul Haq Haq Bayan, Kunar’s director of information and culture.
Explosives stored for mining
Bayan said the explosives stored at the house for mining were also being used along the Kunar-Nuristan road. Several nearby homes were reportedly damaged in the blast.
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