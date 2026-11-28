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Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that Moscow would continue strengthening the combat capabilities of its submarine fleet and developing modern, mobile naval units to counter emerging maritime threats. He spoke at a meeting on the development of Russia's nuclear submarine force in the port city of Severodvinsk, where he stressed the Navy's role in safeguarding the country's sovereignty and security.

Navy readiness and submarine build-up

Putin said all components of the Russian Navy must remain prepared to counter threats from the sea and ocean. He pointed to efforts in recent years to reinforce the Navy's combat capabilities, particularly those of the submarine fleet.

Russia has commissioned 18 submarines over the past eight years, five of them nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarines, Putin said. Additional submarines are under construction, according to the Russian president, while supporting infrastructure is also being developed.

Putin outlines naval goals

"We will continue to systematically and consistently enhance the combat potential of our submarine fleet formations, and to develop balanced, mobile units equipped with modern weaponry – capable of effectively carrying out their assigned missions amidst a rapidly evolving military-political landscape," Putin said. He expressed confidence that strengthening the submarine fleet and the Navy as a whole would help Russia achieve its military objectives.

Putin also stressed the importance of combining the capabilities of various sectors and the business community in support of naval development. Such efforts, he said, would allow Russia to continue strengthening its position in the world's oceans.

Visit to Severodvinsk

The remarks came during Putin's visit to Severodvinsk, which lies on the White Sea coast in Russia's northwestern Arkhangelsk region. Earlier on Friday, he attended a flag-raising ceremony for the Perm, a fourth-generation nuclear-powered submarine of the Yasen-M class.

The Perm is the first submarine equipped with Zircon hypersonic cruise missiles, according to a Kremlin statement.

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