Alliance moves toward institutionalization

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said on Friday that the primary goal of the Mecca Alliance for Joint Defense is to contribute to peace and stability by pooling its member countries' military and defense industry capabilities. Speaking to reporters after the second regular meeting of the Strategic Political and Defense Committee in Islamabad, he said the alliance was making rapid progress toward institutionalization.

Fidan attended the meeting alongside National Defense Minister Yasar Guler and Chief of General Staff Gen. Selcuk Bayraktaroglu. The committee has so far held two regular meetings and one extraordinary meeting, he said, while its permanent committees continued their work. Institutionalizing and operationalizing the alliance had been the main priorities since the agreement was signed, he stressed.

All decisions in principle on establishing a general secretariat as the civilian headquarters and a joint military command as the military headquarters had been taken, Fidan said. He added that the committee approved most of the decisions on Friday, while some issues were deferred to the next meeting.

Joint statement

In a joint statement released by Pakistan's Foreign Ministry after the meeting, Türkiye, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan reaffirmed their commitment to collective defense, mutual solidarity, and respect for each country's sovereignty and territorial integrity. The committee strongly condemned continued Houthi attacks targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure in Saudi Arabia. It also reaffirmed its collective resolve to accelerate efforts to support the kingdom in safeguarding its security in accordance with the agreement's collective defense provisions.

The committee welcomed progress toward establishing and operationalizing the alliance's secretariat in Saudi Arabia, underscoring its importance for effective coordination. The three countries agreed to continue political and military consultations to enhance cooperation, support efforts to de-escalate regional tensions and encourage the peaceful resolution of disputes through dialogue and diplomacy.

They also reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening cooperation in defense industries, joint technological development, training and capacity-building to enhance the collective capabilities and cohesion of their armed forces.

Türkiye to host next committee meeting

Fidan announced that Türkiye would host the next committee meeting, noting that institutionalization efforts covered a wide range of issues, including the secretariat's structure, joint operations, force allocation, training, planning, organization and international relations. Participants also discussed regional challenges, among them ongoing tensions in the Gulf, the evolving Houthi threat facing Saudi Arabia, and prospects for a positive outcome in negotiations between the US and Iran. Other issues, particularly Ukraine, were addressed during the committee meeting and bilateral talks, he said.

“The primary goal of this alliance is for countries to pool not only their military capabilities but also their defense industry capabilities to generate greater strength and influence and make a greater contribution to peace and stability,” he said. Fidan emphasized that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's commitment to the Mecca Alliance was shared by the other leaders, adding that significant discussions had taken place and several decisions in principle had been reached on the approach to other countries seeking membership.

Incidents at Besiktas match in Georgia

Addressing incidents during Turkish football club Besiktas' UEFA Europa League match in Georgia's Batumi, Fidan described them as regrettable and unacceptable. He said he contacted his Georgian counterpart immediately after learning of the incidents while traveling to Pakistan, adding that Turkish diplomatic representatives were also in direct contact with officials on the ground.

Türkiye's priorities were to de-escalate the situation, ensure that no Turkish citizens remained in detention or suffered injuries, and provide the necessary assistance, Fidan said. Georgian Ambassador to Ankara Archil Kalandia had been summoned to the Turkish Foreign Ministry, where the necessary warnings were conveyed. “This is an extremely unacceptable situation for us. It does not befit the level of relations between the two countries. We cannot accept our fans being treated this way. I believe they have understood our messages,” Fidan said.

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