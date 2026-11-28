Fidan addresses press in Islamabad
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan spoke to members of the press in Islamabad, Pakistan, on November 27, 2026, following the second regular meeting of the Strategic Political and Defense Committee. The committee was established under the Mecca Agreement for Joint Defense.
Handout image
The photograph of Fidan's remarks was distributed as a handout by the Turkish Foreign Ministry for editorial use.
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