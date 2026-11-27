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Hungary sets its terms on cohesion and farm funding

Hungary will not accept any agreement on the European Union’s next seven-year budget that reduces its funding and increases its contributions, Prime Minister Peter Magyar said on Friday in Brussels. He spoke to reporters after an emergency EU summit.

Magyar said Budapest wants funding for the bloc’s cohesion policy and Common Agricultural Policy protected, and any new spending should not put an excessive burden on Hungary’s budget. “It doesn't matter whether the total budget amount is lower or higher,” he said, adding: “The amounts in other chapters can be cut, but from Hungary's perspective, what matters is that the funds earmarked for cohesion and the Common Agricultural Policy are not reduced.”

Ukraine funding under the proposal

Under the seven-year budget Hungary could receive between €32 billion and €34 billion ($35 billion to $37 billion), Magyar said, with a net gain of about €15 billion ($16 billion) over that period. Ukraine, by contrast, could receive up to €100 billion ($109 billion) under the proposal, and the EU budget could be used to finance interest payments and allow “unlimited” borrowing. “That is unacceptable,” he said.

Some EU members had shown solidarity with Ukraine “in their own way,” Magyar said. Given the strain on its public finances, Hungary could not accept EU requirements to significantly increase its support for Ukraine, he added.

Allies and national control of aid

The Visegrad Group and the 19-member Friends of Cohesion coalition also back keeping current funding levels for cohesion and agriculture, and oppose a substantial increase in contributions to the EU budget, Magyar said. Hungary has chosen to decide which health and energy projects it supports in Ukraine and in which regions, he said.

He added that each member state providing aid should decide how its money is spent and how that spending is verified.

Talks set to resume in December

Magyar said he saw little chance of a compromise in December under the current proposals, or of the bloc adopting a seven-year budget for the period after 2027. “Today’s Council meeting was completely pointless,” he said, adding that member states’ positions were further apart than they had been on Thursday morning.

EU leaders agreed to meet again in Brussels on Dec. 16 and continue talks until Christmas in an effort to reach a unanimous agreement, Magyar said.

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