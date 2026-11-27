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Coalition goes to bankruptcy court

A bipartisan coalition of 42 US attorneys general has asked a federal bankruptcy court to block the proposed sale of assets belonging to AI chatbot platform Character.AI, citing concerns about user privacy and child safety. Millions of users’ private conversations are among the assets. Character Technologies, the company behind the chatbot platform, filed for bankruptcy in the US in October.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta said on Tuesday that the auction proposed for Dec. 1 would include chat histories and personal information from more than 21 million US accounts, over 2.1 million of them registered to minors. “If this sale goes through, users’ sensitive data would go into the hands of a buyer even though Character.AI promised consumers that their data would not be sold,” Bonta said.

Sensitive data at stake

According to the California Department of Justice, the data includes private conversations, IP addresses and other personal information. Some of the chats touch on sensitive topics such as mental health, self-harm and explicit sexual content.

Safeguards the attorneys general want

The coalition said the proposed sale lacks adequate safeguards, including requirements for buyers to honor existing privacy policies and deletion requests and to comply with restrictions on further data transfers. The attorneys general argued that federal and state privacy laws, including protections for children’s personal information, still apply in bankruptcy proceedings.

They also asked the court to reject a $350,000 breakup fee that the bidder would receive if another buyer acquired the assets. Should the court allow the sale to proceed, the attorneys general want it to exclude children’s conversations and other sensitive data and to require enforceable privacy safeguards.

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