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The state of New Jersey in the Northeastern US declared a statewide state of emergency on Wednesday ahead of a major Thanksgiving storm that is expected to bring damaging winds, heavy rain, coastal flooding and prolonged power outages, Gov. Mikie Sherrill announced on the social media platform X.

Emergency takes effect Wednesday evening

The emergency takes effect at 6 pm local time (2300GMT) and does not restrict travel, Sherrill said. She nonetheless “strongly” urged residents with holiday plans to reach their destinations on Wednesday, before conditions worsen on Thanksgiving Thursday.

Weather warnings in place

The National Weather Service issued a coastal flood warning through early Friday and a high wind warning running from Wednesday night through Thursday night. Forecasts call for thunderstorms, heavy rain and east wind gusts reaching up to 105 kilometers per hour (65 miles per hour) on Thursday.

State teams deploy to the coast

State teams are deploying additional resources to the coast, coordinating with utility providers and monitoring road and rail networks, Sherrill added. She advised residents to charge their devices, prepare flashlights and check on vulnerable neighbors.

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