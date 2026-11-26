See Yeni Şafak News More Often: Click and Add to Favorites on Google!

Drone downed west of Kadugli

The Sudanese army said on Thursday that its air defenses shot down an “enemy drone” west of Kadugli in South Kordofan state in southern Sudan. The army announced the interception in a statement.

The army said its air defenses “intercepted and downed an FH-95 drone in the early hours of Thursday.” The statement gave no further details about the drone or the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Deadly attacks in Blue Nile

The reported interception came a day after a rights group said drone attacks by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) killed at least 19 civilians and wounded nearly 25 others in Sudan’s southeastern Blue Nile state.

War since April 2023

Fighting between the Sudanese army and the RSF broke out in April 2023 over the integration of the paramilitary force into the military. The conflict has killed tens of thousands of people and displaced millions.

World

Trump and NATO chief Rutte urge Russia not to ‘expand the war’

World

ICE arrests Salvadoran man who claimed $1M Massachusetts lottery prize

World

UK maritime agency reports explosion near tanker west of Dubai