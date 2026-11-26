See Yeni Şafak News More Often: Click and Add to Favorites on Google!

Arrest in East Boston

US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested a Salvadoran national a week after he claimed a $1 million Massachusetts State Lottery prize, the agency said on Wednesday. ICE Boston said officers took Ariel Antonio Velasquez-Morales into custody on Nov. 24 during immigration enforcement operations in East Boston.

Immigration history

According to ICE, Velasquez-Morales entered the US illegally on May 15, 2013, and was released under the Obama administration. An immigration judge ordered him removed from the country on April 24, 2014, the agency said.

Lottery check photograph

ICE released a photograph showing Velasquez-Morales receiving an oversized lottery check at the Massachusetts State Lottery headquarters in Dorchester, a neighborhood of Boston. In its post on the US social media platform X, the agency said: “The rights and privileges reserved for American citizens are for American citizens, NOT illegal aliens.”

World

UK maritime agency reports explosion near tanker west of Dubai

World

Saudi-led coalition intercepts 2 Houthi ballistic missiles aimed at Riyadh

Technology

FCC authorizes SpaceX to launch up to 1M data center satellites