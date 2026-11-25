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Türkiye’s Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloglu said on Wednesday that the Development Road project and the Hejaz Railway are complementary initiatives that will ease reliance on the Strait of Hormuz. He spoke to reporters on the sidelines of the Iraq International Transportation, Aviation and Logistics Expo in Baghdad.

Talks in the Iraqi capital

Uraloglu called the Development Road project “the top priority” during his meetings in Baghdad. Delegations reached consensus on all outstanding issues and put them in writing, he noted, to convert the previously signed deal into a formal agreement. He was also scheduled to meet with the Iraqi prime minister and deputy prime minister, as well as another minister.

Timeline and economic returns

“We’ve made significant progress with only one month left in the year,” Uraloglu said. “A groundbreaking ceremony could be held in Iraq if managed properly,” he added, noting that the Development Corridor project is estimated to create 70,000 jobs for Türkiye and generate around $60 billion to $61.5 billion over a decade.

Global transport corridors are not mere transit routes, the minister emphasized, since establishing organized industrial zones, logistics centers and ports along them will boost production and exports.

Hejaz Railway and the Development Road

“The Hejaz Railway and the Development Road are not competitors, and in fact, they complement each other — if both the Development Road and the modernized Hejaz Railway had been completed earlier, the Strait of Hormuz might not have dominated the global agenda to this extent,” he added.

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