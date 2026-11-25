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Yair Golan, the leader of Israel’s Democrats, announced late Tuesday that his party was suspending coalition talks with Yashar, the party of former army chief Gadi Eisenkot, but removed the announcement minutes later. Golan had published it on the US social media platform X.

Unity government talks

In the deleted post, Golan said talks to form a unity government with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu were advancing, while efforts to form a government without him had stalled. He added that Yashar and the Likud party had agreed to set up a committee to seek common ground on the judicial overhaul. Golan favors a government backed by Arab parties and has urged his opposition allies to end what he called “sham talks” with Likud.

Next round and deadline

Yashar and Likud negotiators are expected to meet again Wednesday. Eisenkot told his party’s lawmakers on Monday that he was negotiating in good faith but would insist on a state commission of inquiry and military service for all, according to Israel’s Yedioth Ahronoth daily. He has until Dec. 6 to form a government and can request a 14-day extension.

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