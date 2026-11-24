Remarks during Knesset debate

Israeli Heritage Minister Amichai Eliyahu used racist language against Arab members of the Knesset on Monday, calling them “savages” and “camel riders” during a parliamentary session that drew protests from several lawmakers. The extremist minister spoke during a debate on a proposal to establish a committee to combat violence in Arab communities inside Israel, according to widely circulated video footage.

“You savages, you camel riders; you need to learn,” said Eliyahu, a member of the far-right Jewish Power party. Referring to the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks in the US, he added: “You destroyed the Twin Towers; you destroyed Europe.” The 120-member Knesset includes 19 Arab lawmakers.

Response to protests

As several Arab lawmakers protested his remarks, Eliyahu responded: “It is not hereditary, and it is not about race, but about education.” He said: “Your education needs to be fixed, and you need to be re-educated, not only here in the country, but everywhere in the world.” He also claimed: “You cause chaos everywhere you go. If you do not change, your children will die.”

“You kill in what you call family honor, carry illegal weapons and behave like savages,” he added. Answering the protests from Arab lawmakers, Eliyahu said: “Instead of being ignorant, illiterate camel riders, learn from Western Jewish morality.”

Arab citizens of Israel

Arab citizens of Israel have long accused successive Israeli governments of failing to curb crime and the spread of unlicensed weapons in their towns and villages. They make up about 21% of Israel’s population of more than 10 million.

They have repeatedly complained of incitement, marginalization, discrimination and neglect by successive Israeli governments in political, economic, social and civil rights.

Record of racist remarks

Eliyahu has a record of inflammatory remarks against Palestinians. In November 2023, he said dropping a nuclear bomb on Gaza was an option, while claiming there were no uninvolved civilians in the enclave. In May 2025, he called for bombing food and fuel depots in Gaza and starving Palestinians to push them to leave.

The following year, he told Arab lawmaker Walid al-Hawashla during a Knesset session: “If the State of Israel had not been established, Arabs would still be riding camels.” In July 2026, Eliyahu told Israel’s public broadcaster KAN that the government’s ultimate goal is to “restore control over the Gaza Strip, including establishing settlements.”

Gaza context

Since October 2023, Israel’s genocide on Gaza has killed more than 74,000 Palestinians and injured over 176,000, most of them women and children, according to Palestinian authorities. Despite a ceasefire announced in October 2025, Israel has continued attacks on the enclave and restricted the entry of humanitarian aid and shelter materials. Around 2.4 million Palestinians live in Gaza, including some 2.15 million displaced people, amid severe humanitarian conditions.

The International Court of Justice is considering a case brought by South Africa accusing Israel of genocide against Palestinians in Gaza, which several countries have since joined. In November 2024, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant over war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

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