Worshippers freed in Qalqilya

Palestinian authorities said on Tuesday that worshippers detained by the Israeli army inside a prayer hall in Qalqilya, in the northern West Bank, had been released, as a prisoners’ group warned of worsening conditions for more than 9,400 Palestinians held in Israeli prisons.

The Palestinian General Authority for Civil Affairs said its teams in Qalqilya followed up on the worshippers’ detention since dawn prayers, secured their release and worked to ensure their return home while an Israeli raid on the city continued. Earlier on Tuesday, the Israeli army held more than 10 Palestinians during the raid, according to local sources.

Prisoner society warns of torture and starvation

Abdullah Zaghari, head of the Palestinian Prisoner Society, said more than 9,400 Palestinian detainees are subjected daily to torture, starvation, abuse and degrading treatment inside Israeli prisons. Speaking to Anadolu during a rally in Al-Bireh in the central West Bank, he said the conditions pose a “real threat” to detainees’ lives amid the absence of legal and rights monitoring.

“The treatment of prisoners is no longer individual behavior, but has become a political and military approach,” he said. Zaghari also warned of a growing number of sick detainees, saying starvation has caused significant weight loss while prisoners are being denied adequate medical care.

“Some detainees require treatment, surgery or transfer to specialized hospitals,” he added, warning that failure to provide such care puts their lives at risk. “Arrests increasingly target political activists, social media users and former prisoners, alongside a rise in administrative detention without charge,” Zaghari said, calling on UN bodies and human rights organizations to intervene urgently to halt “retaliatory measures” against Palestinian prisoners.

Toll across the occupied West Bank

Since the start of Israel’s genocidal war on the Gaza Strip in October 2023, the Israeli army and occupiers have intensified attacks against Palestinians and their property across the occupied West Bank. More than 1,220 Palestinians have been killed and around 13,750 others injured, while more than 26,000 have been detained during that period, according to Palestinian figures.

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