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Arrest in Tel Aviv

The daughter of former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert said police handcuffed and beat her when they arrested her in Tel Aviv, adding that her experience cannot be compared with what Palestinian detainees endure in Israeli detention. Dana Olmert, writing in a Facebook post, referred to National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir. “On Friday, I was violently arrested by Ben-Gvir’s police,” she said.

The arrest took place only meters from her home, she said, after she answered a friend’s call to show solidarity with a protester whom she said police had repeatedly harassed over demonstrations against former Knesset speaker Amir Ohana. She has taken part in protests for years but had never been arrested before.

“I never imagined I wouldn’t get back home until around 11:00 PM, after spending long hours in a detention cell, handcuffed and beaten. The officers were exceptionally violent,” Dana said. She was released under restrictive conditions after posting bail worth thousands of shekels.

Palestinian suffering

Dana said she was able to obtain legal representation, while other detainees, including Palestinian activists, do not always have the same access. She cited Mahdi Tunsi, a Palestinian student of criminology in Jerusalem, whom she said Israel’s Shin Bet security agency arrested violently two weeks ago.

According to her, Tunsi has been held under harsh conditions since then, with his hair and beard shaved and his eyeglasses confiscated. “Being arrested is no fun. But what I went through pales in comparison to what happens to Palestinians, whom the security services arrest and cause to ‘disappear’ for long months, under the chilling term ‘administrative detention’,” she said, adding: “We must not let this pass in silence. We must not cooperate with it.”

Complaint and family response

Dana said she filed a complaint with the Police Internal Investigations Department against the officer whom she accused of assaulting and arresting her without cause. “I long for the day when Mahdi is released and can file a complaint regarding his own arrest. End apartheid. End racism,” she said.

Her brother, Shaul Olmert, also said on the US social media platform X that police violently handcuffed and arrested his 50-year-old sister, who holds a doctorate in literature.

Detainees in Israeli prisons

Around 9,350 Palestinians are held in Israeli prisons, including 350 children and 90 women, according to Palestinian and Israeli rights organizations. The groups cite reports of torture, starvation and medical neglect that have resulted in the deaths of dozens of detainees.

On Nov. 16, Thameen Al-Kheetan, spokesperson for the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, said the UN rights office had documented widespread and systematic torture and ill-treatment of Palestinian detainees in Israeli detention facilities. He called for the release of all Palestinians held arbitrarily.

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